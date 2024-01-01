New Article: Bulgaria and Romania’s Inclusion in the Schengen Area Marks a Milestone in European Integration

The European Council has made a momentous decision to expand the border-free Schengen area, welcoming Bulgaria and Romania into this zone of unrestricted travel. Starting March 2024, controls on air and sea borders for these two countries will be lifted, marking a significant milestone in their integration into the European Union. Discussions on lifting controls at land borders will continue in the coming year, as stated by the European Commission.

This expansion of the Schengen area signifies a strengthened European Union, both internally and on the global stage. The inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania adds to the already diverse and extensive network of 26 countries, of which 22 are EU members. With more than 400 million citizens, the Schengen area now stands as the largest free movement zone in the world.

The unanimous approval by the European Council reflects the extensive efforts undertaken to confirm the readiness of Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area. “Fact-finding missions” were sent by the commission in 2022 and 2023 to assess the external borders of these countries. The successful outcome of these missions paved the way for their inclusion.

This historic development has garnered praise from key figures in the European Council and the European Commission. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, conveyed his congratulations to both countries, emphasizing the long-awaited benefits of increased freedom for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, described the decision as a major step forward. She expressed her pride in the accomplishment and highlighted its significance for both countries and the entire Schengen area.

The inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area has also been met with enthusiasm from the respective governments. Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu emphasized the importance of this outcome for Romania’s citizens and expressed gratitude towards the EU partners and institutions for their support. Romania remains committed to a strong and secure Schengen area.

President Klaus Iohannis of Romania echoed the sentiments of the foreign minister. He deemed the decision as a crucial step that will bring substantial benefits to the Romanian people. Similarly, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel celebrated the strengthening of the Schengen area in an online post.

FAQs

1. What is the Schengen area?

The Schengen area is a border-free zone that allows unrestricted travel among its member countries. It currently comprises 26 countries, including 22 EU member states. The area enables seamless movement for more than 400 million citizens.

2. When will the controls on air and sea borders be lifted for Bulgaria and Romania?

Starting in March 2024, controls on air and sea borders for Bulgaria and Romania will be lifted, allowing for easier travel and integration within the Schengen area.

