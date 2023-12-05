Astonishing Earthquake Causes Panic and Disruption in Manila

Manila, the bustling capital city of the Philippines, was sent into a frenzy on Tuesday as a powerful earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 5.9, struck off the coast of Luzon Island. Buildings were swiftly evacuated as workers, residents, and students sought safety from the intense tremors.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. The state seismology agency confirmed that the earthquake was not expected to cause any major harm, although aftershocks were anticipated.

The offshore earthquake was recorded at a depth of 79 kilometers (49.09 miles), with its epicenter located around 130 kilometers from the capital region. This caused a strong and prolonged tremor, prompting people like Michael Orayani, the mayor of Lubang town in Occidental Mindoro province, to hastily evacuate even as their own buildings were shaking uncontrollably.

The impacts of the earthquake were evident throughout the city, as government workers were seen streaming out of congress, the senate, the presidential palace, and the justice ministry buildings. Universities and other educational institutions were also forced to evacuate their students to ensure their safety.

As a precautionary measure, train operations in the capital were temporarily halted by the transportation ministry. However, no damage was reported on the runway, taxiway pavements, or terminal facilities, according to the state airport operator.

Initially, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre categorized the quake as a magnitude 6.2 event before revising it to a 6.0 magnitude event. Despite the downgrade, the strength of the earthquake remained significant and caused considerable distress.

The Philippines is no stranger to earthquakes, as the country is situated on the “Ring of Fire,” a region known for its high seismic activity due to the presence of numerous volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean.

Sources: Reuters