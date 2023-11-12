Buenos Aires Central Square Emerges as a Nocturnal Haven for the Underprivileged

In the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina, lies Plaza de Mayo, known for its historical significance and as a gathering spot for celebrations and protests. However, a peculiar transformation has taken place in recent times, as this central square has become a silent haven for individuals struggling with poverty. Each night, a growing number of people gather here in search of a warm meal, embodying the dire circumstances faced by a significant portion of the population.

Argentina, a South American nation, finds itself grappling with a staggering annual inflation rate of 124%. As a direct consequence, poverty levels have soared to over 40%, pushing millions of people into destitution. These alarming conditions have raised concerns that the upcoming general elections may witness a surge of support for radical outsider candidates, jeopardizing the political establishment.

Among those standing in long lines for food in the central square is Erica Maya, a widow with six children. Erica, who spends her days collecting cardboard and earns a meager sum of 3,000-4,000 pesos (approximately $4), finds solace in the square’s nightly offerings. “It’s better and easier to come here,” she remarks. “You eat better. You leave with a full belly and happy.”

Official data from the first half of 2023 has confirmed that poverty in Argentina has reached an abysmal 40.1%, affecting nearly 12 million individuals. This figure represents an increase from just over 39% recorded at the end of the previous year. The resulting crisis has cast a shadow over the center-left Peronist government, as well as their presidential candidate, Economy Minister Sergio Massa. In contrast, anti-establishment right-wing candidate Javier Milei has experienced a surge in popularity. Conservative Patricia Bullrich completes the trio of frontrunners in the upcoming elections.

Eduardo Donza from the Catholic University’s Social Debt Observatory stated that poverty affects an estimated 40% of the population in Argentina, emphasizing the urgent need for state policies that prioritize production and employment. Without such measures, the country’s path to recovery appears extremely daunting.

With limited income, many Argentines have had to resort to informal jobs to make ends meet. Diego Ortiz, a 30-year-old resident of Buenos Aires, has taken up selling tortillas as a means of survival. “I do this to feed my family,” he explains, highlighting the challenges of securing stable employment in the present circumstances.

The situation in Buenos Aires serves as a sobering reminder of the wider struggles faced by numerous individuals in the country. As poverty ravages communities and the nation grapples with economic uncertainty, the people’s resilience shines through as they seek alternative ways to sustain themselves and their families.

FAQs:

1. What has led to the rise in poverty levels in Buenos Aires?

Rampant annual inflation of 124% has contributed significantly to the surge in poverty levels, impacting over 40% of the population.

2. How have the ongoing conditions affected the political landscape?

The dire economic situation in Argentina has created a fertile ground for radical outsider candidates to gain support, posing a potential challenge to the established political elite.

3. What is being done to address the crisis?

Experts emphasize the urgent need for state policies focused on production and increased employment opportunities to alleviate the situation. However, effective strategies remain crucial to overcoming this complex challenge.

