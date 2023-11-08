Poverty-Stricken Argentines Turn to Historic Plaza de Mayo for Help

Argentina’s iconic Plaza de Mayo square, once known for its fervent celebrations and political protests, has now become a symbol of despair as growing numbers of poverty-stricken individuals gather in search of a hot meal. With annual inflation soaring to 124%, poverty levels in the South American country have soared over 40%, resulting in a precarious situation that may lead voters to choose a radical outsider in the upcoming general elections.

In the heart of Buenos Aires, Erica Maya, a widow with six children, stands in a lengthy queue for food, describing her daily struggle to make ends meet. Earning a meager 3,000-4,000 pesos per day by collecting and selling cardboard, Maya laments the futility of her efforts. “What do you do with that? Nothing,” she declares. The Plaza offers a temporary respite from the hardships of life, providing a better meal and a momentary escape from their insurmountable challenges.

According to recent official data, Argentina’s poverty rate reached a staggering 40.1% in the first half of 2023, equating to nearly 12 million people. This represents a significant increase from just over 39% at the close of last year. The severe economic crisis has shaken the center-left Peronist government and its presidential candidate, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, while simultaneously propelling anti-establishment right-wing candidate Javier Milei up the polls. Conservative Patricia Bullrich completes the trio of frontrunners ahead of the looming October 22nd election.

Eduardo Donza, from the Social Debt Observatory of the Catholic University, emphasizes the urgent need for cohesive state policies that prioritize production and employment growth. “Otherwise, it is almost impossible for us to get out of this situation,” he warns. As a result of the dire circumstances, many Argentines have resorted to informal work opportunities to supplement their meager income.

Diego Ortiz, a 30-year-old struggling to provide for his family in a Buenos Aires suburb, exemplifies the resourcefulness born out of desperation. “I have resorted to selling tortillas to find a way for my family and my daughter to survive,” he reveals. Such entrepreneurial endeavors are increasingly prevalent as the availability of formal employment dwindles in a challenging job market.

As night falls on Plaza de Mayo, this once vibrant epicenter of Argentinean life now bears the weight of the nation’s economic hardships. While the government, politicians, and voters grapple with solutions to combat poverty-stricken realities, the Plaza serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for lasting change.