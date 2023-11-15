Turkey Rejects Alternative Proposals to Black Sea Grain Initiative

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opposed alternative plans put forth by Russia and Ukraine regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal that Turkey brokered last year with the United Nations. Erdogan stated that these proposals do not provide a sustainable and secure model for cooperation between the parties, unlike the original Black Sea Initiative.

The Turkish president made this announcement on September 4 during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. The two leaders met for three hours to discuss revising the deal, which Moscow withdrew from in July. Erdogan had played a key role in brokering the original agreement, which was implemented in August 2022 and aimed to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain through three Black Sea ports.

During the news conference, Erdogan emphasized that Ukraine should soften its negotiating position to facilitate joint steps with Russia. He also expressed the need for more grain shipments to Africa rather than European countries. However, he remained hopeful that a solution would be reached soon.

Erdogan mentioned that the United Nations had prepared new proposals to address Russia’s concerns with the deal, including obstacles to its own food and fertilizer exports due to Western sanctions. Although he expressed confidence in finding a resolution that meets Turkey’s expectations, Putin reiterated Russia’s stance that they would only consider returning to the grain deal once all relevant agreements were fulfilled.

In addition to the discussions on the grain deal, Putin revealed that Russia was finalizing an agreement to provide free grain to six African countries. This initiative would involve Russia supplying food and handling logistics free of charge, with deliveries set to begin in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region continue to escalate, with Russia carrying out drone strikes on Ukrainian grain-exporting ports and infrastructure. On September 4, a major Ukrainian grain-exporting port in the Odesa region was targeted, resulting in damage to warehouses and production buildings along the Danube River. Although Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down seventeen Russian drones, Governor Oleh Kiper reported that the attack caused damage to several establishments in the Izmail district.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry claimed that Russian drones also detonated on the territory of Romania, a NATO member. However, Romanian officials denied this assertion, stating that the attack posed no direct military threat to Romania’s national territory or territorial waters.

In terms of the military situation, Ukraine reported limited gains against Russian forces along the southern front, particularly near Bakhmut in the east. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar mentioned that Ukrainian forces had also captured 3 square kilometers of territory near Bakhmut.

On a separate note, Kyiv faced bomb threats against schools and colleges, with a new threat emerging after a similar warning the previous week. Authorities assured the public that necessary measures were being taken to address these threats.

