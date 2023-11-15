Police Apprehend Suspect in Shooting of Swedish Football Fans in Brussels

Police in Brussels have reportedly shot and arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting deaths of two Swedish football fans on Monday night. The arrest occurred at a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighborhood, where a residential property had been searched overnight. While initial reports suggested that the suspect had been hit by police gunfire, authorities later stated that there were no certainties about the suspect’s injuries.

The shooting incident sparked a city-wide manhunt, with Belgian authorities taking urgent security measures to safeguard Swedish supporters attending a football match between Belgium and Sweden. The match was temporarily suspended, and fans were held inside the stadium as a precaution. Two hours later, fans were allowed to leave the stadium after authorities declared that it was safe to do so.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo condemned the attack as a “brutal terrorist attack” during a pre-dawn press conference. He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and emphasized that Belgium would not be intimidated by such acts of violence. Security has been heightened across the capital, particularly in areas associated with the Swedish community.

The suspect, identified as a 45-year-old Tunisian man living illegally in Belgium, allegedly used a military weapon in the attack. A video message claiming responsibility for the incident was posted online by an individual purporting to be the assailant and claiming inspiration from the Islamic State. The federal public prosecutor’s office is leading the investigation into the case.

