The European Commission Launches Investigation into Chinese Electric Vehicles

The European Commission has taken the significant step of initiating an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles. This proactive move by the Commission, known as an ex-officio investigation, showcases its commitment to fair trade practices and protecting the European industry.

Unlike typical investigations triggered by formal complaints from the EU industry, this investigation comes as a result of growing concerns about the influx of cheaper Chinese electric cars flooding global markets. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, highlighted this issue in her recent State of the European Union address.

The initiation of this investigation has sparked mixed reactions. While the French government has shown support, recognizing the need to strengthen Europe’s industrial defenses, Germany is concerned about potential retaliation. Germany’s auto industry, heavily reliant on the Chinese market, fears that this investigation could potentially escalate into a full-blown trade war.

This notice of initiation marks the initial step in the probe. It encompasses a comprehensive investigation into the imports of new battery-powered passenger electric vehicles manufactured in China, regardless of whether they are Chinese or European brands. The European Union is particularly concerned about the suspected subsidization of these products, which they believe is harming the European industry.

The European Commission will now engage with the Chinese government and the companies involved, seeking their reactions and input. During the investigation, the Commission’s task will be to substantiate whether car exporters have indeed received subsidies from the Chinese government during a specific timeframe and evaluate the potential harmful effects on the European industry.

With the clock now ticking, provisional tariffs must be implemented within nine months, while definitive tariffs could be triggered no later than 13 months following the start of the investigation. The European Commission remains committed to ensuring fair trade practices, fostering a level playing field, and safeguarding the interests of the European industry.