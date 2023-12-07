The Art of Resilience: Artforum Faces Challenges and Emerges Reinvented

Artforum magazine, known for its thought-provoking content and comprehensive coverage of the art world, has recently undergone a significant transformation. In the wake of the firing of its editor in chief and the controversy surrounding an open letter on the Israel-Hamas conflict, the magazine has faced backlash, resignations, and a subsequent boycott from several contributors and readers.

With a tighter deadline and a reduced editorial team, Artforum had to make difficult decisions regarding its December issue, particularly its highly anticipated “Year in Review” edition. The fallout from the firing of editor David Velasco was immediate, as at least six members of the editorial team resigned and nearly 600 writers expressed their solidarity by boycotting the magazine and its sister publications.

Prominent contributors like Jennifer Krasinski, Claire Bishop, John Waters, Meg Onli, and Gordon Hall withdrew their articles from the December issue, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the publication. As a result, the magazine’s “Year in Review” issue arrived late to subscribers and is noticeably slimmer, containing approximately a third fewer pages than the previous year’s edition.

The firing of Velasco and the subsequent boycott have had a profound impact on the art world and the discourse surrounding it. According to art historian Julia Bryan-Wilson, the incident has marked a definitive division, forever changing the landscape of the art community. For some, it is a betrayal of the values that the art world holds dear, such as the freedom of expression without fear of professional consequences.

While the recent events have undoubtedly presented significant challenges for Artforum, they have also provided an opportunity for reflection, reinvention, and growth. The magazine is navigating this new terrain, focusing on rebuilding trust and reaffirming its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive space for art and artists.

