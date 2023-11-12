British Troops May Train Ukrainian Soldiers in Bid to Strengthen Partnership

The new defense secretary, Grant Shapps, has expressed the possibility of deploying British troops to Ukraine for the first time. In a recent meeting with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Shapps discussed a proposed training program that aims to reduce reliance on UK and other NATO bases. This initiative, supported by 10 other nations, seeks to enhance the skills of Ukraine’s military personnel.

The training program has already been successful, having trained over 26,500 recruits. It is projected to train more than 30,000 soldiers by the end of the year. The UK’s Ministry of Defence confirms its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s military development.

In addition to discussing the training program, Shapps and Zelenskiy explored the potential involvement of the navy in safeguarding commercial vessels in the Black Sea region from Russian attacks. This collaboration could provide valuable support to counter the recent targeting of cargo ships.

Shapps also touched upon the idea of expanding British presence in Ukraine beyond training. He expressed enthusiasm for initiatives such as BAE, a UK defense firm, moving manufacturing operations to the country. Shapps believes this expansion will not only benefit training but also open opportunities for other British companies to contribute to Ukraine’s military capabilities.

The recent delivery of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) training by Royal Engineers sappers to Ukrainian soldiers highlights the ongoing collaborative efforts between the UK and Ukraine in the military domain.

Despite facing criticism for his lack of relevant experience, Shapps is determined to strengthen the partnership between the UK and Ukraine. He emphasized that Britain, as a naval nation, can provide valuable advice and support in ensuring international shipping remains unobstructed in the Black Sea.

In 2022, the UK delivered £2.3bn in military aid to Ukraine, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged continued support in 2023. The partnership between the two countries was further demonstrated through the Ukraine Recovery Conference, hosted by Britain in collaboration with Ukraine, which raised over £49bn ($60bn) for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

