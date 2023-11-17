British Scouts Adapt to Jamboree Challenges in South Korea with Change in Accommodation Plans

Amidst rising concerns over heat-related illnesses, the U.K. Scout Association has announced that the 4,000 British Scouts participating in the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will be moving out of the campsite and into hotels. This decision comes after more than 100 participants required treatment for heat-related ailments. The withdrawal of the Jamboree’s largest national contingent was made following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s assurance of an “unlimited supply” of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to deliver chilled water to the site in Buan.

Acknowledging the need to alleviate the pressure on the campsite, the U.K. Scout Association stated, “We will start moving our people to hotel accommodation over the next two days. As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.” Additionally, they expressed their commitment to making the most of their time in Korea by continuing the Jamboree experience in Seoul, collaborating with Korean authorities on a program of activities.

The World Scout Jamboree is witnessing the participation of about 40,000 scouts from 158 countries, with a large contingent of around 4,500 coming from the U.K. The Jamboree campsite is located in Buan and is built on reclaimed land. However, concerns were raised prior to the event about the suitability of this vast, treeless area without protection from the scorching summer heat.

South Korea has been experiencing one of its hottest summers in years, prompting the country to raise its hot weather warning to the highest level for the first time in four years. On Friday, temperatures ranged between 35 to 38 degrees Celsius (95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit) across the nation. According to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety, at least 19 people have lost their lives to heat-related illnesses since May 20.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of participants, the Jamboree’s organizers and South Korean government officials have taken various measures. These include canceling physically demanding activities, increasing the presence of emergency vehicles and medical staff, and improving air conditioning at the campsite. To address concerns raised by foreign diplomatic offices, the Foreign Ministry has established a special task force dedicated to the safety of the event.

