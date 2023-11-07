Rishi Sunak Announces International Agreement to Test Leading Tech Companies’ AI Models

In a significant move towards increasing accountability and transparency in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) models, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the signing of an international agreement that allows “like-minded governments” to test the AI models of eight leading tech companies before their release.

During the closing of a two-day AI summit at Bletchley Park, Sunak revealed that Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, the U.S., and the U.K. have all agreed to collaborate on the testing of AI models. This groundbreaking agreement aims to shift the responsibility of ensuring safety from solely the AI companies developing the models to a collective effort by governments and industry pioneers.

The prime minister emphasized the necessity of this change, stating, “Until now, the only people testing the safety of new AI models have been the very companies developing it. That must change.” This new collaborative approach allows for a more comprehensive evaluation of AI models, reducing the risk of unintended consequences or harmful biases that may emerge.

While specific policy recommendations will not be included in the forthcoming “State of Science” report, it is expected to shed light on the risks and capabilities of frontier AI, serving as a crucial resource for international and national policymakers. By following a model inspired by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), representative members from the 28 countries present at the summit will form an international advisory panel on frontier AI risks. The British government has also pledged support by providing secretariat services for the panel.

The eight companies involved in this initiative—Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google, Google DeepMind, Inflection AI, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI, and Open AI—have committed to extending their cooperation with the Frontier AI Taskforce. This taskforce, spearheading the establishment of a new institute dedicated to AI safety, already enjoys voluntary access to the companies’ AI models. Furthermore, the U.S. government, through its Executive Order, has implemented binding requirements for sharing specific safety information.

With this agreement, the leaders of governments and major tech companies are embracing a collaborative framework that prioritizes safety and accountability in the development and deployment of AI technologies. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources of international partners, this endeavor aims to foster responsible AI innovation, ensuring that the benefits of AI are realized while minimizing the potential risks involved.