UK Prime Minister Raises Concerns Over Chinese Interference in British Democracy

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed his concerns to Chinese Premier Li Qiang regarding potential Chinese interference in British democracy. This follows the arrest of a parliamentary employee on suspicion of spying for China, as reported by The Sunday Times.

In a meeting at the G20 summit in New Delhi, Sunak raised various concerns, including “any interference in our parliamentary democracy.” The Prime Minister emphasized his strong concerns to Premier Li Qiang, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the UK’s democratic processes.

The arrests were made under the UK’s Official Secrets Act, with a parliamentary researcher and another individual taken into custody. The Metropolitan Police, responsible for investigations related to Official Secrets Act and espionage offenses, confirmed the arrests. The suspects, one in their 30s from Oxfordshire and the other in their 20s from Edinburgh, have been released on police bail until a date in early October.

The parliamentary researcher, who allegedly has connections with senior Conservative Party politicians, including security minister Tom Tugendhat, was also linked to the chairperson of the British government’s foreign affairs committee, Alicia Kearns. Kearns, commenting on the alleged ties, stated that it is vital to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing authorities’ work.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a cross-party group focused on relations with China, expressed their appallment at the reports of infiltration of the UK Parliament, allegedly on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. The alliance called for the authorities to reveal the accused person’s name and emphasized their hope for swift justice.

The incident raises significant concerns regarding the integrity and security of the UK’s democratic institutions. It highlights the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between the UK and its international partners to protect against potential foreign interference.