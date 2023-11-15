New Article: Director of British Museum Steps Down Amidst Controversy

The Director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer, has announced his resignation following the theft of treasures from the renowned London institution. Fischer acknowledged that the museum’s response to the thefts in 2021 was insufficient, stating that they “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have” when alerted about the situation. The director also apologized for his earlier comments about an art dealer involved in the investigation.

The British Museum revealed last week that a staff member had been dismissed after treasures were reported as “missing, stolen or damaged.” Fischer had previously defended the museum’s investigation in 2021, but later expressed his belief that the art dealer had not provided all the necessary information about other missing items.

In response to Fischer’s resignation, the art dealer expressed acceptance, stating that it was “the right thing to do.” He added that Fischer’s apology was appreciated. The deputy director of the museum, Jonathan Williams, has also agreed to step back from his usual duties until an independent review of the thefts has been completed.

Fischer, who has held the position since 2016, will officially step down once the board of trustees has selected an interim director. Although he had previously announced his intention to leave in 2024, recent events have accelerated his departure. The British Museum is now faced with taking decisive actions to address the seriousness of the situation and regain public trust.

Former Chancellor George Osborne, who currently chairs the museum’s trustees, acknowledged Fischer’s resignation and praised his integrity and dedication to the institution. Osborne assured that the necessary leadership would be put in place to guide the museum through this difficult time and learn from their mistakes. He expressed determination to restore confidence and ensure that the British Museum continues to be admired.

The museum first became aware of the thefts two years ago, when the art dealer contacted them after discovering a Roman cameo fragment for sale online. The item had allegedly been removed from the museum’s website. Despite the initial contact, the dealer accused Fischer of neglecting the issue in subsequent emails.

The Metropolitan Police have interviewed a person of interest in connection with the thefts, although no arrests have been made. The stolen items are believed to have been taken over a significant period of time, some of which were sold on eBay for far less than their estimated value. None of the stolen treasures had been on display recently, as they were primarily intended for academic and research purposes and kept in storage.

[Source: BBC News]