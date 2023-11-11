British Museum Director Resigns Amidst Controversy

In a shocking turn of events, the director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer, has announced his immediate resignation. The situation surrounding his departure is described as being of “the utmost seriousness”. Fischer takes full responsibility for the mishandling of the theft of objects from the museum’s Greek and Roman department, acknowledging that the institution failed to respond adequately to the warnings and the problem that has now come to light.

Contrary to his previous announcement of stepping down next year, the recent revelation of the theft on August 16th has hastened Fischer’s departure. He has offered his resignation to the museum chair, George Osborne, and will step down as soon as an interim leadership arrangement is established. Typically, the deputy director would assume the role of interim acting director, but Jonathan Williams, Fischer’s deputy, is also implicated in the mishandling of the theft accusations.

Moreover, Fischer retracted his remarks about a specialist named Dr. Gradel, whom he had previously criticized. He expressed regret for his words and withdrew them. Fischer’s resignation is accompanied by an apologetic tone, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and stating that his presence may be a distraction. He commends the dedication and talent of the museum’s staff and expresses gratitude for the opportunity to lead such an esteemed institution.

George Osborne, the chair of trustees, has accepted Fischer’s resignation and acknowledged his integrity, dedication, and love for the museum. Osborne emphasized the need to fix the mistakes that have occurred, restore confidence, and ensure a strong future for the British Museum. An independent review will be conducted to investigate the lapses in handling the thefts and identify lessons to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In an update, Osborne revealed that the museum is beginning to recover some of the stolen artifacts with the assistance of the antiquarian community. The police will collaborate with Interpol to create a list of the stolen items. Osborne estimates that approximately 2,000 items have gone missing. He acknowledged that more could have been done to prevent the thefts, emphasizing the importance of learning from the incident.

Concerns have also been raised about the documentation of the museum’s collection. Osborne admitted that there was no complete catalogue of all the items, providing an advantage to those with knowledge of unregistered pieces. As a result of this incident, the British Museum will expedite the process of creating a comprehensive register of its collection.

In a further update, the British Museum announced that Jonathan Williams, the deputy director, has voluntarily stepped back from his normal duties until the conclusion of the independent review into the thefts.

