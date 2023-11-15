The British Museum Seeks Public Support to Locate Stolen Artifacts

The British Museum is reaching out to the public in a bid to recover a significant number of artifacts that have been stolen from its collections. Believed to be around 2,000 items in total, the museum has launched a dedicated hotline to encourage individuals who suspect they may be in possession of the missing items to come forward.

George Osborne, the chairperson of the British Museum, recently revealed the extent of the thefts after objects that appeared to be from the museum’s collections started appearing for sale online. He expressed hope that many honest individuals would willingly return the stolen items, although there may be others who would choose not to do so.

Since then, a notable progress has been made, with 60 items already recovered and another 300 identified for imminent return. The majority of the missing artifacts are Greek and Roman gems and jewelry, prompting the museum to work closely with a panel of international experts in the field to expedite the recovery process.

To aid in the identification of the stolen items, the British Museum has enlisted the help of the Art Loss Register, an international database for stolen art. Although full details of the lost and damaged items are being withheld, the museum has shared photographs of similar artifacts on its website to assist in their recognition.

James Ratcliffe, director of recoveries at the Art Loss Register, believes that the museum’s decision to be cautious in disclosing a complete inventory of the missing items is justified. Keeping some information undisclosed is a precautionary measure to prevent potentially malicious individuals from taking advantage of the situation.

The thefts are believed to have occurred as early as 2021 when a Danish art dealer reported seeing items that he suspected were from the British Museum’s collection being sold online. The investigation into these stolen items remains ongoing under the supervision of the London Metropolitan Police.

As one of the world’s most renowned cultural institutions, the British Museum houses countless precious artifacts, such as the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon Sculptures. While the museum initially conducted an investigation into the missing items, it was found to be inadequate in its response. This resulted in the resignation of museum director Hartwig Fischer and the dismissal of an unidentified employee as part of the ongoing internal investigation.

Acknowledging the mistakes made, George Osborne expressed a commitment to rectifying the situation. He stated that the British Museum is determined to address any shortcomings and aims to become a source of pride for both the nation and the world.

