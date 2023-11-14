Breaking News: Veteran Curator Exposed as Mastermind Behind British Museum Heist

In a shocking turn of events, esteemed curator Peter John Higgs has been unmasked as the notorious thief responsible for a series of daring heists at the British Museum. Higgs, who served as a curator at the renowned institution for three decades, was identified as the culprit by leading media outlets in the UK, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the art world, raising serious questions about the museum’s security protocols and the preservation of its priceless treasures.

For years, Higgs managed to operate undetected as he pilfered uncategorized items from the museum’s collection, only to discreetly sell them on eBay, an online marketplace. The Daily Telegraph report indicated that these pilfered items began to surface on the e-commerce site as early as 2016. Among the stolen artifacts were delicate pieces of gold jewelry and precious gems, some of which dated back to the ancient Roman era. The estimated value of these objects reaches into the tens of millions of pounds.

In response to this egregious breach, the British Museum has declared an independent review to investigate how Higgs was able to remove items from the collection without arousing suspicion. The outcome of this inquiry is bound to shed light on the lapses in security that allowed this theft to occur. Moreover, this incident has prompted leading figures in the UK’s museum sector to question the British Museum’s credentials as a responsible custodian of its collection, particularly in light of the controversy surrounding the provenance of many items.

As news of Higgs’ illicit activities spread, the law firm Art Recovery International, which focuses on restitution issues, voiced concerns on X (formerly known as Twitter), suggesting that even the famed Parthenon Marbles may not be safe within the borders of the UK. Such speculations further underscore the magnitude of this scandal and the potential impact it may have on the country’s cultural reputation.

Higgs, who had been employed by the British Museum since 1993 and held a senior curatorial position as head of the Greece and Rome department, was regarded as one of the museum’s esteemed “monuments men.” He even curated a notable exhibition, “Ancient Greeks: athletes, warriors, and heroes,” which garnered acclaim and is currently on tour. Astonishingly, it is revealed that the museum was notified of Higgs’ illegal activities by an anonymous antiquities expert three years ago, yet only recently took action to terminate his employment. The decision to disclose this news comes shortly after the announcement of director Hartwig Fischer’s early departure from the museum next year.

Higgs’ identity as the thief was exposed when he attempted to sell items that had been thoroughly cataloged by the museum, allowing them to be traced back to its digital inventory. Although he operated under an alias on eBay, a link was discovered on his PayPal account, connecting him to his Twitter profile where he used his real name. This seemingly careless oversight ultimately paved the way for his undoing.

In a peculiar twist, the British Museum’s website features a photograph of Higgs posing with a 2,000-year-old Libyan statue. The statue, which had been trafficked through Europe, was in the process of being repatriated to its country of origin. This ironic detail only adds to the incredulity surrounding Higgs’ actions.

While Higgs’s family vehemently denies his involvement and vows to clear his name, no arrests have been made thus far. Nevertheless, the British Museum has pledged to pursue legal action should an arrest occur, signaling their determination to bring the perpetrator to justice.

FAQs:

1. What were the stolen items from the British Museum collection?

The stolen items include small pieces of gold jewelry and precious gems, some of which date back to Ancient Rome. Their collective value is estimated to be in the tens of millions of pounds.

2. How long did the curator operate without detection?

The curator, Peter John Higgs, managed to operate undetected for an extensive period of time, with stolen items surfacing on eBay as early as 2016.

3. What is the British Museum doing about the security lapse?

The British Museum has initiated an independent review to investigate the security breach and determine how the curator was able to remove items from the collection without detection.

4. Can the British Museum be considered a responsible custodian of its collection?

The exposed theft has led to concerns among experts in the museum sector, raising questions about the British Museum’s ability to responsibly safeguard its collection, particularly in light of the controversy surrounding the provenance of certain items.

5. What are the repercussions of this incident?

This scandal has far-reaching consequences, potentially tarnishing the UK’s cultural reputation and prompting critical examination of security measures in other institutions. The incident also raises significant questions about the preservation and restitution of stolen artifacts.

Source: The Daily Telegraph newspaper (www.telegraph.co.uk)