Russian Navy’s Olenegorsky Gornyak Landing Ship Suffers Severe Damage Near Black Sea Fleet

In a recent development, the British Defense Ministry has confirmed that the Russian Navy’s Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship has suffered significant damage near the Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk base. While the exact cause of the damage is yet to be determined, images of the vessel listing at a steep angle indicate the likelihood of breached watertight compartments or ineffective damage control measures undertaken by the crew.

This incident comes as a major blow to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which had relocated most of its units to Novorossiysk due to the heightened threat in Sevastopol. The Olenegorsky Gornyak, weighing 3,600 tonnes and stretching 113 meters in length, is the largest Russian naval vessel to experience such extensive damage or destruction since the sinking of the cruiser Moskva earlier this year.

The landing ship has been a crucial asset for the Black Sea Fleet, particularly following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It has played a vital role in transporting military and civilian traffic between Russia and occupied Crimea, especially during instances when the Kerch Bridge has been disrupted due to attacks.

While Russia initially claimed to have repulsed a drone attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak, videos that surfaced online the following day showcased the ship being tugged and listing on its port side, clearly indicating a strike. As a result of this incident, Russia has implemented a temporary ban on maritime traffic in the port of Novorossiysk.

The severity of the damage suffered by the Olenegorsky Gornyak underscores the vulnerability of Russian naval assets in the region and the escalating tensions in the Black Sea. This event serves as a testament to the evolving nature of warfare, with unmanned systems posing significant threats to traditional naval forces. The incident has undoubtedly raised concerns within the Russian military hierarchy as they reassess their naval strategies in the face of emerging challenges.