New Legislation Planned to Increase Safety for Women in England and Wales

In a controversial turn of events, British Home Secretary James Cleverly is facing backlash for his recent remarks about drugging his wife at a private event. Despite this, Cleverly has announced plans to crack down on the serious offense he refers to as “perverse.”

During the gathering, Cleverly reportedly joked that the key to a lasting marriage was drugging his spouse with a small amount of Rohypnol, also known as the date rape drug. While the comment was meant to be ironic, it received widespread criticism from the public.

Rohypnol, commonly referred to as a roofie when used without someone’s knowledge, induces drowsiness and can lead to memory loss and unconsciousness.

However, it is important to note that Cleverly’s remarks were made in jest, and he has since apologized for any offense caused by his “ironic joke.” He issued a statement through a spokesperson emphasizing his commitment to addressing violence against women and girls.

The comments were shared at a reception where political figures and journalists convened at 10 Downing Street. While such conversations are typically off the record, the Sunday Mirror newspaper decided to report on the incident due to Cleverly’s role and the gravity of the subject matter.

Jemima Olchawski, CEO of the Fawcett Society, a women’s rights organization, expressed her disgust at Cleverly’s comments and called for his resignation. She questioned his ability to effectively combat violence against women given his insensitivity towards the issue.

Senior members of the opposition Labour Party also condemned Cleverly’s remarks, labeling them as “appalling.” Yvette Cooper, a Labour member of Parliament, expressed disbelief over the home secretary’s inappropriate jokes on the same day the government announced new policies on spiking.

While the government has stated its intention to clarify that drink spiking is a crime, it falls short of making it a specific offense. The police in England and Wales currently receive an average of 561 reports of spiking each month, typically from women who have experienced incidents at bars and nightclubs.

FAQs:

What is Rohypnol?

Rohypnol, also known as the date rape drug, is a sedative that can lead to drowsiness, unconsciousness, and memory loss when used without someone’s knowledge or consent.

What is drink spiking?

Drink spiking involves adding substances, such as drugs or alcohol, to someone’s beverage without their knowledge or consent.

Why did James Cleverly receive backlash?

Cleverly faced criticism for making inappropriate jokes about drugging his wife. Many deemed his comments insensitive, especially considering his role in tackling violence against women and girls.

What are the government’s plans to address spiking incidents?

The government intends to clarify that drink spiking is a criminal act but has not yet specified any new legislation making it a distinct offense.

Sources: bbc.co.uk, theguardian.com