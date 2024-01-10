Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, has expressed worries about the possibility of Israel breaching international law. While he acknowledged that the advice he received so far indicated Israel’s compliance, there are lingering questions that need to be addressed.

During a session with the British parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Cameron described certain aspects of the war in Gaza as “deeply concerning.” When asked if Israel could face a challenge from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague regarding the proportionality of its actions, Cameron indicated that the possibility was close. Although he did not explicitly mention receiving legal advice on Israel’s potential violations, he acknowledged that some incidents had raised questions and warranted examination.

It is important to note that the United Kingdom has consistently supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas but has also called for restraint and adherence to international law. The Foreign Affairs Committee, responsible for scrutinizing the country’s foreign ministry, provides a platform for discussions on these matters.

Throughout Israel’s intense bombardment of Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry has reported a devastating death toll of at least 23,210, with a widespread destruction of homes in the Gaza Strip. Given the extent of the damage, Cameron emphasized that the reconstruction efforts would require a monumental, collaborative endeavor.

Furthermore, Cameron highlighted that figures indicated a significant reduction in Hamas fighters’ capability to launch rockets into Israel. He noted that they had lost over 50% of their capacity and emphasized the importance of avoiding future harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Amid mounting concerns over the Gaza death toll and the ongoing South Africa genocide case against Israel, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, urged Israeli leaders to take measures to prevent harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In conclusion, the concerns raised by the British Foreign Minister shed light on the need for further examination of Israel’s actions in Gaza. While the UK has shown support for Israel’s right to self-defense, the scrutiny of these actions is crucial to ensure compliance with international law and the prevention of harm to innocent civilians.