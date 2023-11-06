Britain’s Foreign Secretary Embarks on Key Visit to China

Britain’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has set off on a crucial visit to China, marking the first visit by a top British diplomat to the country in over five years. The visit comes at a time when bilateral ties between the two nations have been strained due to various issues, including China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, its support for Russia, and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

During the visit, Cleverly has been engaging in discussions with senior representatives of the Chinese government, where he has consistently raised human rights concerns. This demonstrates the UK’s commitment to addressing these issues not only bilaterally but also on a global platform, such as the United Nations.

Cleverly’s meetings in China have included Vice President Han Zheng and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Both officials have emphasized the significance of the visit in promoting stable and sound development in bilateral relations. Wang Yi, in particular, highlighted China’s recognition of Britain’s status as a great power and the importance of dialogue and cooperation in their relationship.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been pursuing a nuanced approach to relations with China. While acknowledging China as a growing challenge to British values and interests, Sunak also recognizes the need to maintain a relationship with the Asian superpower.

In a critical report, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee called for a more coherent and unified approach to China from the UK government. The report describes Beijing as a threat to the UK and urges the development of deterrence diplomacy and increased resilience in countering Chinese threats and protecting the self-determination of the people of Taiwan.

The UK’s strategic “tilt” towards the Asia-Pacific region, announced earlier this year, plays a crucial role in the country’s approach to its relationship with China. This shift involves deepening ties with regional partners, such as India and Japan, and bolstering relationships in various sectors, including defense, technology, and economics.

However, there are concerns that more needs to be done to clarify and communicate the specifics of this policy. By strengthening diplomatic, defensive, and economic ties in the Indo-Pacific, the UK aims to prevent a power vacuum that China could exploit.

As Cleverly’s visit to China continues, it remains to be seen how these efforts will contribute to stabilizing bilateral ties and addressing the issues that have strained the relationship between the two countries.