British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Internal Struggles as Conservative Party’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Manchester, England (CNN) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed his party with the slogan “Long-Term Decisions for a Brighter Future” at this year’s Conservative Party conference. However, behind the scenes, fractures within the governing party were becoming apparent, as some members began to envision a future without Sunak’s leadership.

Held in Manchester, a city with a storied industrial past and historical significance to the Conservative Party, this conference marked a crucial moment before the next general election. It presented an opportunity for Sunak to unify his party after the turbulent era of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Despite Sunak’s commendable efforts to stabilize British politics and exceed expectations in his first year in office, many party members seemed resigned to defeat and preoccupied with settling old scores.

In a revealing conversation with CNN, a senior Conservative admitted, “He has done the near impossible and given us some hope of staying in power. For some reason, they don’t seem to want to let him.” Sunak, seeking a historic fifth successive term for the Conservative Party, faces a daunting task as the party’s credibility has been tarnished by the complexities of Brexit and the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Sunak and his team remain optimistic about reuniting the fractured party before the next election, scheduled for January 2025. Their strategy involves a shift towards right-wing policies and rhetoric tailored to appease party members rather than appealing to the broader public.

To demonstrate this shift, Sunak invited Nigel Farage, a prominent Brexiteer and a constant thorn in the side of the Conservatives, to the conference. Farage, through his leadership of the Euroskeptic UK Independence Party, had influenced the political narrative that eventually led to the Brexit referendum in 2016. Although the party establishment viewed Farage unfavorably, Conservative members warmly embraced him, even requesting selfies. In many ways, Farage became the highlight of the conference.

Examining Sunak’s strategy through this lens is enlightening. The Prime Minister recently made controversial announcements, including a U-turn on green policies, criticism of the opposition Labour Party’s stance on speed limits, and Cabinet ministers expressing openness to leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. Sunak’s health minister added fuel to the fire by suggesting a ban on transgender patients from hospital wards aligning with their lived gender.

During his closing speech, Sunak scrapped a high-speed rail project known as HS2, claiming that it would save taxpayers £36 billion. The funds, he promised, would be redirected towards various transport projects in the North and Midlands. However, this decision raised eyebrows due to the scrapped project’s potential benefits for Manchester, the host city of the conference. It would have improved transportation links to London and the broader region.

When questioned about the potential negative PR impact, a Sunak ally conceded, “The brutal truth is we are not going to win in Manchester anyway, so it doesn’t matter if we piss them off.” Despite the appeal of these policies and stances to Conservative members, unity was noticeably absent at the conference. The Conservative Party has always been a coalition of competing factions, but the divisions seemed more pronounced than ever.

Walking through the conference center, one could observe groups representing every iteration of the party since 2010. It became evident that many of these factions harbored strong dislike for one another and held disdain for each other’s visions for the party’s future.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current state of the Conservative Party?

A: The Conservative Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is facing internal divisions and struggles as it prepares for the next general election.

Q: Has Rishi Sunak been successful in his role as Prime Minister?

A: Rishi Sunak has exceeded expectations by bringing stability to British politics, but his party members continue to doubt his ability to lead them to victory in the next election.

Q: What strategy is Sunak employing to reunite the party?

A: Sunak is shifting towards right-wing policies and rhetoric that cater to Conservative party members, rather than focusing on broader public appeal.

Q: Why did Sunak’s decision to scrap the HS2 project raise concerns?

A: The HS2 project would have provided faster transportation links to Manchester, the host city of the conference, and improved rail capacity and connections with the wider region.

Q: Are there any signs of unity within the Conservative Party?

A: Despite efforts to rally behind Sunak, divisions within the party appear to be more pronounced than ever, with various factions holding strong disdain for each other’s visions for the party’s future.