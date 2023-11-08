Plans to Rehome Rescued Sheep Spark Controversy

Plans to find a new home for Fiona, Britain’s loneliest sheep, have ignited a heated debate among animal rights activists and farm owners. Fiona, who was stranded for over two years at the foot of cliffs in the Scottish Highlands, was recently rescued and shorn of her overgrown fleece. However, tensions arose when an animal rights group criticized the decision to relocate Fiona to a farm park, claiming it would exploit her for money and turn her into a “spectacle.”

Animal Rising, the activist group at the center of the controversy, staged a peaceful demonstration at Dalscone Farm, where Fiona was intended to be rehomed. They argued that Fiona should be sent to a sanctuary instead of a petting zoo. Prior to Fiona’s rescue, members from Animal Rising had attempted their own extraction of the sheep but were beaten to it by the farmers.

Despite assurances from “Farmer Ben” at Dalscone Farm that Fiona would be given a proper home and the opportunity to settle in without disruption, the disagreement has put the plans on hold. Fiona’s current location remains undisclosed.

The dispute also sheds light on the challenges faced by the farmer who initially owned Fiona. He had attempted several rescues but was unable to retrieve her without putting himself and his employees at risk. The kayaker’s photograph of Fiona, still trapped at the foot of the cliff, captured public attention and led to an online petition demanding her rescue.

While the search for Fiona’s permanent home continues, farm owners and animal rights activists must find common ground to ensure her well-being. The outcome of this controversy will shape the future of Britain’s loneliest sheep and serve as a reminder of the importance of compassion and cooperation in animal rescue efforts.