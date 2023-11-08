Labour’s Surprise By-Election Win Signals a Potential Comeback in Scotland

Labour’s unexpected victory in a parliamentary by-election in Scotland has sparked hope for a political revival in the region and raised expectations for a potential national win. The Labour Party’s triumph in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency has set the stage for a possible unseating of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and a return to power at Westminster after a 13-year absence.

The by-election was called after lawmaker Margaret Ferrier was stripped of her seat for breaking COVID-19 rules. Labour candidate Michael Shanks secured a significant victory, receiving 17,845 votes and marking a swing of 20% from the SNP. This remarkable result has energized Labour, ahead of its upcoming annual conference, and demonstrates that the party has the potential to secure a similar swing in the next general election.

Political commentators, including renowned pollster John Curtice, perceive this by-election win as a significant milestone for Labour. Historically, large swings in by-elections have been indicative of an opposition party’s potential success in a subsequent general election. If Labour continues to gain ground in Scotland, their chances of securing an overall majority and avoiding a hung parliament increase substantially.

For the past decade, the SNP has dominated Scottish politics, eroding Labour’s once solid support base. However, this recent victory for Labour signals the potential for a revival in Scotland. Polls suggest that Labour could draw level with the SNP or even emerge as the leading party in Scotland, which would be a historic achievement since 2010.

The circumstances surrounding Margaret Ferrier’s expulsion and subsequent independent status have also influenced the outcome of this by-election. SNP leader Humza Yousaf acknowledged the challenges they faced due to Ferrier’s conduct, describing the night as “disappointing.” With Ferrier now removed, Labour is hoping to capitalize on this opportunity to regain lost ground and regain support from pro-independence voters who have traditionally aligned with the SNP.

As Labour looks ahead to the next general election, this surprise victory in the Scottish by-election has rejuvenated the party’s prospects in Scotland. With a revamped approach and a charismatic leader in Keir Starmer, Labour is primed to challenge the SNP’s long-standing dominance and reestablish its presence in Scottish politics.