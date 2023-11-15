Britain, France, and Germany Extend Sanctions on Iran as Response to Non-Compliance

Three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany—have made the decision to maintain their sanctions on Iran regarding its nuclear program and development of ballistic missiles. These measures were set to expire in October under the terms of the defunct 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. However, in a joint statement, the three European allies, referred to as E3, expressed their commitment to retaining the sanctions due to Iran’s ongoing non-compliance with the accord.

The sanctions include a ban on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as restrictions on the buying, selling, or transferring of drones and missiles to and from the country. Additionally, there is an asset freeze in place for various Iranian individuals and entities involved in the nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Iran’s violations of the sanctions include the development and testing of ballistic missiles and the transfer of drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine. The European sanctions will remain in effect until Iran fully complies with the terms of the nuclear deal.

This decision by the E3 has been met with criticism from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, which described it as an “illegal, provocative action” that will hinder cooperation between the parties involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The ministry expressed concerns that the European actions will have a negative effect on efforts to manage tensions and create a more conducive environment for cooperation.

The 2015 nuclear deal aimed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In exchange for limitations on its uranium enrichment levels, economic sanctions against Iran were lifted. However, in 2018, the United States, under the administration of then-President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, vowing to negotiate a stronger deal. Subsequently, Iran began violating the terms of the agreement in 2019 and is now enriching uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels.

Efforts to restart formal talks for a roadmap to revive the nuclear deal fell apart in August 2022. The E3 have informed the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, about their decision and he has forwarded their letter to the other signatories of the 2015 deal—China, Russia, and Iran.

This development comes at a crucial moment, as the United States is finalizing a prisoner swap with Iran that includes the unfreezing of Iranian assets held in South Korean banks worth $6 billion.

The U.S. State Department has stated that it is coordinating with its European allies, including E3 members, to address the ongoing threat posed by Iran’s missile program and arms transfers. The State Department emphasized the range of unilateral and multilateral tools available to address this threat.

Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes. However, there have been concerns expressed by international organizations, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, regarding Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, which is said to be sufficient for the production of several nuclear bombs.

Under the terms of the nuclear deal, a United Nations arms embargo against Iran is set to expire on October 18. After this date, countries that do not impose similar sanctions, such as Russia and possibly China, will no longer be bound by the UN restrictions on Iran.

Despite these developments, recent reports suggest that Iran has slowed down its uranium enrichment activities, potentially indicating an attempt to de-escalate tensions. Analysts speculate on Iran’s response to the European decision, with some anticipating a cautious approach. However, the situation remains uncertain.

