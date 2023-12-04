UK Implements Stricter Visa Measures to Curb Net Migration

In a bold and determined move, the UK government has unveiled its plans to significantly reduce the number of migrants entering the country through legal channels. To achieve this aim, the government has decided to raise the minimum salary requirement for skilled workers by a staggering one-third. This decision comes at a time when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to address the record high net migration figures.

For more than a decade, the issue of legal migration has dominated the political landscape in the UK. It played a crucial role in the Brexit referendum of 2016, when the majority of voters opted to leave the European Union. Sunak, aware of the growing discontent among members of his Conservative Party, has vowed to regain control of migration policies, especially in the face of a general election looming next year, where the opposition Labour Party currently holds a significant lead in opinion polls.

However, the stringent measures announced by the government have faced criticism from both businesses and trade unions. Critics argue that these measures pose significant challenges for the private sector and the state-run health service, which are grappling with labor shortages. Despite these concerns, the government remains resolute in its mission to lower migration numbers.

According to recent statistics, the annual net migration figure reached a record high of 745,000 in 2022, and this trend has continued, with migrants now predominantly coming from countries such as India, Nigeria, and China, as opposed to the European Union.

Home Secretary James Cleverly believes that the newly implemented measures could reduce net migration figures by approximately 300,000 individuals. This proposed reduction is part of the government’s wider strategy to address what it perceives as an excessive influx of migrants.

Sunak, expressing his determination to take radical action, stated, “Immigration is too high. Today, we’re taking drastic steps to bring it down.” In addition to the increase in salary thresholds for skilled workers, other measures include stricter regulations on family visas, limitations on bringing family members for foreign health workers, and an increase in the health service surcharge paid by migrants.

These measures may potentially lead to conflicts with business owners who have struggled to find suitable candidates due to the UK’s tight labor market and the end of free movement from the EU following Brexit. Some sectors heavily rely on migrant workers to fill staff shortages, and the proposed changes could have a detrimental impact on businesses already facing labor challenges.

While the government aims to protect the interests and salaries of British workers, critics argue that there is little evidence to suggest that foreign workers negatively affect wage levels or employment opportunities for local employees. Furthermore, the acute shortage of candidates to fill vacancies across various sectors remains a pressing issue for employers.

Trade unions have also voiced concerns about the government’s plans. UNISON, the main union in the health sector, believes that these measures could prove disastrous for the country’s health service, forcing migrants to seek opportunities in more welcoming countries rather than living without their families.

The Bank of England recently acknowledged that hiring has become slightly easier for businesses, but severe skills shortages persist in certain sectors.

It is crucial for the UK to strike a balance between addressing concerns about migration and ensuring that the labor market remains equipped with the necessary skills. A comprehensive and fit-for-purpose immigration system must take into account the needs of businesses and the demands of the labor market.

