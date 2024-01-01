Britain and US Contemplate Action Against Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

In a significant development, Britain and the United States are edging closer towards conducting air strikes against rebels wreaking havoc in the Red Sea. Talks between defence chiefs from both countries have intensified, exploring the possibility of an armed response to counter the Iran-backed Houthi militias operating in Yemen. These militias have been using Yemeni sites to launch attacks on vessels in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The severity of the situation is evident from recent data, which indicates that around 40% of the ships attacked in the Red Sea in the 30 days leading up to Christmas were either UK-registered, had British crew members, or were carrying goods destined for the UK. Cargo ships belonging to major companies like BP and Maersk have already started diverting their routes away from the Red Sea due to concerns over escalating prices of goods and potential inflation.

Speaking on the matter, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps expressed a sense of urgency, stating that the terrorists disrupting trade in the Red Sea are on their last warning. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue have had limited success, necessitating immediate action. Shapps emphasized that attacks on commercial shipping, carried out using drones and missiles, not only harm trade but also pose a direct threat to the shared values and freedoms of nations. Targeting civilian ships in such a manner is utterly unjustifiable, and an immediate cessation of these illegal attacks is imperative.

The origin of this crisis can be traced back to the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7. In support of the terrorists, the Houthi rebels launched a series of aggressive actions, including missile strikes, hijackings, and harassment against ships they believed to have ties with Israel. The severity of their actions prompted the launch of a multinational naval operation led by the United States to protect vital shipping routes. However, garnering the support of other allies has been a challenge.

Earlier this month, the Royal Navy’s warship, HMS Diamond, intercepted and destroyed an attack drone launched by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. This incident marked the first time in over three decades that the Royal Navy resorted to using air defense weapons in an act of aggression.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who are the Houthis?

A: The Houthis are Shia Islamist rebels who exert control over a significant portion of western Yemen. They emerged in the 1990s and enjoy backing from Iran. Their slogan is “Death to America, Death to Israel, curse the Jews, and victory to Islam.”

Q: Why are they attacking ships?

A: The Houthis began their attacks to demonstrate solidarity with Hamas following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict. On November 19, they publicly declared their intention to target vessels they believed were involved in transactions with Israel.

Q: Do the Houthis pose a threat to the UK?

A: Absolutely. The attacks disrupt global supply routes, leading to ships needing to take longer alternative routes, subsequently driving up prices and potentially causing inflation. Moreover, delays in the shipment of natural gas will undoubtedly contribute to rising energy costs.