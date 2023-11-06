A Wedding to Remember: A Bride’s Walk Down the Flooded Aisle

It was a wedding day that will forever be etched in the memory of Dianne Victoriano. Despite the heavy rainfall brought by typhoons ravaging the Philippines, she bravely walked down the aisle toward her future husband inside a flooded church in the city of Malolos.

The Barasoain Church in Bulacan province became an unusual setting for Victoriano’s special day. As she glided through ankle-deep water, her white dress and veil gracefully submerged, guests surrounding her had to hitch up their own dresses and don unconventional footwear like gum boots and flip flops with rolled-up trousers.

The footage of Victoriano’s remarkable journey captivated social media users, who dubbed her wedding motto as “for wetter, for worse.” It was a testament to the indomitable spirit of love amidst adversity.

However, Victoriano’s wedding was not the only event affected by the recent typhoons. Typhoon Doksuri and Khanun wreaked havoc across the Philippines, displacing tens of thousands of people, causing power cuts, and resulting in the loss of lives. Bulacan province was hit particularly hard, prompting officials to declare a state of calamity due to severe flooding.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Victoriano’s love for her future husband remained unwavering. Mac Lazaro, one of the wedding photographers, described the day as “crazy” but emphasized the couple’s genuine affection for each other.

The wedding coordinator, Eilleen Bautista, played a crucial role in maintaining positivity and calmness throughout the preparations. In a Facebook post, Victoriano expressed her gratitude to the guests who braved the storm and floods to be part of their celebration.

Bautista also shared her own account of the decision to proceed with the ceremony, highlighting the determination and careful planning that ensured everyone’s safety. She believed that the flooded wedding symbolized the resilience and strength of love, even in the face of adversity.

Victoriano’s unique wedding is not the first to gain attention in Bulacan province. In 2018, another bride tied the knot amid heavy rains from Tropical Storm Yagi, metaphorically walking on a “red carpet” despite her gown getting wet and heavy.

Ultimately, Victoriano’s unforgettable walk down the flooded aisle serves as an extraordinary reminder that love can triumph over any obstacle. It is a testament to the resilience and unwavering commitment shared between two people, even in the most challenging of circumstances.