BRICS: Exploring New Horizons in Global Cooperation

From its humble beginnings as an acronym coined by economist Jim O’Neill in 2001, the BRICS group of emerging countries has evolved into a significant force in the global economy and politics. Comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, these nations collectively represent over 42% of the world’s population and account for nearly a quarter of global GDP and 18% of trade. As tensions between the US and its allies continue to rise, China and Russia are seeking to strengthen their political influence, leading to expectations of new members joining the BRICS grouping.

The original purpose of BRICS was to bring together the largest and fastest-growing economies at the time with the goal of becoming a global economic force. The group aimed to challenge and reform the existing US-led global political and financial systems, advocating for fairness, balance, and representation. Despite these aspirations, BRICS has faced challenges in fully realizing its potential as an alternative to Western economic and political forums like the G7 and the World Bank.

One of the notable achievements of BRICS is the establishment of the New Development Bank, also known as the BRICS bank. With $50 billion in subscribed capital, this multilateral development bank aims to fund infrastructure and climate-related projects in developing countries. Since its inception in 2015, the bank has approved more than $30 billion in loans, although it still falls short compared to the World Bank’s commitments. Additionally, the BRICS have created a $100 billion Contingency Reserve Arrangement to provide foreign currency liquidity during global financial turmoil.

While the BRICS members have seen their economic influence grow, especially with the rise of China and India, intra-BRICS trade has remained relatively low due to the absence of a bloc-wide free trade agreement. Investments among BRICS members have also been subdued, making up less than 5% of their combined inward FDI stock in 2020. Despite these challenges, the BRICS grouping continues to be seen as a geopolitical alternative to the US-led world order, presenting itself as the representative of the Global South.

The expansion of BRICS has attracted interest from other countries, with 23 nations formally applying for full-time membership. Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, and Ethiopia are among the countries seeking to join. China views BRICS expansion as a means to enhance its political clout in the face of growing rivalry with the US, while Russia seeks new allies amidst Western sanctions. Brazil and India, on the other hand, have expressed caution about rapid expansion, wary of increasing Chinese influence within the group.

As the BRICS countries gather for their annual summit in Johannesburg, they have an opportunity to explore new horizons in global cooperation. Whether it is through expanding their membership or deepening economic integration, the BRICS grouping has the potential to shape the future of international relations. While challenges persist, the spirit of collaboration and the desire for a more multipolar world continue to guide their efforts.

FAQ:

Q: What does BRICS stand for?

A: BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Q: How many countries are currently part of BRICS?

A: Currently, there are five countries in BRICS. However, there are 23 countries that have applied for full-time membership.

Q: What has been the major achievement of BRICS so far?

A: One of the major achievements of BRICS is the establishment of the New Development Bank, which aims to fund infrastructure and climate-related projects in developing countries.

Q: Why are other countries interested in joining BRICS?

A: Other countries are interested in joining BRICS to benefit from its influence and economic clout, as well as to strengthen their own political positions on the global stage.

