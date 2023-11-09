BRICS: A Vision for Global Governance Outside the US Dominance

The BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have long been seen as a potential challenge to the US and Western dominance in global affairs. While they may not form a formal alliance, their collective ambitions to establish a more balanced global order have attracted the attention of many countries seeking alternatives to the existing system.

In the face of a largely US-run global financial system, the efforts of the BRICS countries have been largely symbolic. However, the symbolism of their unity holds potent significance. As the West shows its support for Ukraine against Russia and the US and China engage in a brewing Cold War, many countries are looking for alternative avenues.

Scholars draw parallels between the BRICS countries and the Non-Aligned Movement of the Cold War era. Just as Asian and African countries sought to transcend US-Soviet competition in the Bandung Conference of 1955, the BRICS countries share a strong anti-colonial reflex. For far too long, Europe and the US have held dominion over global affairs, and these nations aim to challenge that dominance.

However, the BRICS countries face internal challenges that may hinder their united front. Economic slowdowns plague each nation, and they do not yet represent a cohesive ideological or political force like the Non-Aligned Movement did. Yet, the combined population of these countries exceeds 3 billion people, signifying their potential influence on the world stage.

The BRICS summit, while significant, is unlikely to provide a clear vision for the future. Deep divisions between Russia and China, and India and China, as well as ongoing conflicts such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, may prevent a shared agenda from emerging. Instead, the BRICS format serves as an opportunity for each US adversary to solidify friendships with middle powers and enhance their own standing.

Nevertheless, the desire for a different type of world order, one that challenges US dominance, remains prevalent. The Biden administration must recognize this reality and reckon with the need to address concerns about sovereignty and representation in international institutions. The BRICS countries seek alternative centers of finance and aim to diminish the influence of the US dollar.

Despite the potential for unity, internal dynamics and economic trends within the BRICS countries may impede their progress. Each country faces its own unique challenges, from political turmoil to economic struggles. Finding common ground and overcoming these barriers will be crucial for the BRICS countries to establish themselves as a legitimate force in global governance outside of US dominance.