BRICS: Challenges and Possibilities in a New Global Order

BRICS, an informal group of countries comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has long been considered a potential challenge to US and Western dominance. While their efforts have been largely symbolic in the face of a US-dominated global financial system, the allure of BRICS has attracted the interest of many countries seeking alternatives. However, the question remains: can BRICS truly compete with the established power of the G7?

From Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill’s concept of BRICs in 2001 to the inclusion of South Africa in 2010, the economic landscape of these countries has changed significantly. While their share of the global economy has grown, they have developed at different rates. This economic disparity poses challenges to the unity and collective strength of BRICS against the G7.

One of the main factors that unites the G7 countries is their shared democratic values, which facilitates coordination and communication. Moreover, the G7 includes large, developed economies that still dominate global governance institutions such as the World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, and patent agreements. These advantages give the G7 countries a significant edge within the international financial and economic system.

On the other hand, BRICS countries have expressed concerns about their lack of representation in international institutions and a desire for alternative centers of finance. They harbor resentment towards institutions like the WTO, IMF, and World Bank, seeing them as instruments of US coercion. As a result, BRICS countries seek a world order that is not dominated by the US dollar.

However, internal dynamics and economic trends within each BRICS country could hinder the potential for unity. Brazil is grappling with domestic challenges, including a recent attack on its capital and repairing the isolationist policies of its predecessor. Russia’s war against Ukraine has had economic consequences and pushed the country to seek alternatives to the US dollar due to US-led sanctions. India is facing its own democratic decline and has complex relationships with Russia and China. China, while seeking geopolitical friendships, faces economic struggles and increasing competition with the United States.

In conclusion, while the desire for an alternative global order exists within BRICS, the challenges they face both internally and in relation to the established power of the G7 cannot be ignored. It remains to be seen whether BRICS can overcome these hurdles to become a truly influential force on the world stage. As the Biden administration grapples with these evolving dynamics, it must reckon with the realities and possibilities that BRICS presents in shaping the future global order.