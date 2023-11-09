Russia-China Push for Expansion of BRICS Sparks Global Divisions

The recent drive by Russia and China to expand the BRICS coalition, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has ignited divisions among member nations and raised concerns among Western powers. While China sees the expansion as a key step towards a multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence from the BRICS summit signaled his growing global isolation.

Indicted by the International Criminal Court for abducting Ukrainian children, Putin could not attend the summit in person. Instead, he appeared via video link, passionately denouncing Western actions and sanctions against Russia. However, Putin’s aggressive rhetoric and Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine have alienated some BRICS members, particularly India and Brazil, who maintain stronger ties with the United States and Europe.

China, on the other hand, aims to turn BRICS into an anti-Western bloc and strengthen its position as a leader of dissatisfied nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of expanding BRICS and criticized the persistence of a “Cold War mentality” in the world. He called for global equality, an end to economic coercion through sanctions, and a more inclusive approach to international rule-making.

Although many nations have expressed interest in joining BRICS, the push for expansion has exposed divisions within the group. Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, likens it to the expansion of the European Union, which revealed differences in goals and objectives. The desire of developing nations to align themselves with BRICS demonstrates a growing need for alternative platforms to address their concerns and challenge Western dominance.

However, the expanding coalition faces challenges. Putin’s disregard for the Western-led global order, marked by Russia’s actions in Ukraine, undermines the message of global equality. Meanwhile, Xi’s appeal for resilience and representation of the Global South is overshadowed by China’s own economic concerns, including rising youth unemployment and slowing growth.

Nonetheless, the potential for deeper coordination among an expanded BRICS bloc poses a threat to Western powers, showcasing the determination of emerging economies to defend their sovereignty and pursue development. As the global landscape continues to shift, the expansion of BRICS will undoubtedly shape the future dynamics of geopolitical power.