The Brics Summit, currently taking place in Sandton, Africa’s wealthiest square mile, signifies a shift in global alliances and power dynamics. The bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, seeks to challenge Western dominance in global affairs, attracting interest and support from numerous nations around the world. This gathering of influential nations reflects a growing trend of steering away from the West and embracing a more multi-polar world, with China and Russia at the forefront of this changing landscape.

South Africa, the host of the summit, has been particularly enthusiastic about its role in Brics. The country’s officials have eagerly shared updates and information about the various events and discussions, signaling a clear departure from Western affiliations. This enthusiasm shines a light on South Africa’s shift towards aligning with China and, to a lesser extent, Russia.

A sense of energy and disruption surrounds Brics, as it challenges established norms and perceptions. At a recent pre-summit meeting in Cape Town, a Russian journalist boldly proclaimed that they were “remaking the world,” dismissing the idea of a Western “human rights paradise.” This sentiment reflects a prevailing consensus that the future lies with China, while the West is on the decline.

However, amid this enthusiasm, South Africa grapples with unease. President Cyril Ramaphosa understands the urgent need for foreign investment to revitalize the local economy, especially in the face of the Covid pandemic, rampant unemployment, and staggering inequality. While China has emerged as a significant player in South Africa, historical trade relationships with the European Union and the United States continue to overshadow it. Therefore, the question arises: Why would South Africa jeopardize its key Western relationships during such economically uncertain times?

The answer lies within the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s governing party, struggling to address internal issues such as infighting, corruption, and administrative challenges. The ANC’s response to global events, such as the war in Ukraine, has been inconsistent, reflecting a lack of cohesive and decisive action. This haphazard approach has weakened South Africa’s position and made it vulnerable to criticism from all sides.

Amidst these challenges, the Brics summit provides an effective platform for Russia to showcase its strategic diplomacy. Moscow has successfully presented itself as a credible alternative to Western influence in Africa, garnering attention and support. While Western nations have made efforts to support health services, businesses, and governments on the continent, the role played by Western armies, particularly in places like Niger and Somalia, has led to pushbacks and grievances.

This raises the question of why a Western version of Brics has not emerged. Western nations, particularly France and the UK, have been accused of treating Africa as a crisis to manage rather than a partner to support. Development projects, conditional aid, and selective engagement with African leaders have fueled this perception.

As Brics gains traction in Africa, the landscape of global affiliations is evolving. China and Russia are reshaping alliances, while Western nations face the challenge of redefining their approach toward the continent. It is crucial for Western powers to reflect on their engagement strategies and find ways to build mutually beneficial partnerships with Africa, addressing the continent’s pressing needs while respecting its agency and aspirations.