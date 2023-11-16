China Skips BRICS Business Forum, Raises Concerns

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s absence at the recent BRICS economic group business forum in South Africa has sparked questions and speculation about the reasons behind his unexpected no-show. Instead, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao delivered a speech on Xi’s behalf, expressing concerns about US hegemony and calling for unity among emerging markets and developing countries.

Xi’s absence from the event, which was attended by leaders from India, Brazil, and South Africa, raised eyebrows among long-term observers of Chinese foreign policy. It is highly unusual for a Chinese leader to skip a multilateral meeting, especially one that China is deeply invested in, like BRICS. The fact that Xi was present at other engagements before and after the forum suggests that there may have been a pressing matter or a health incident that required his attention.

While Chinese state media and diplomats have not provided any explanation for Xi’s absence, they have even attempted to downplay or cover it up. The official report on the event by state news agency Xinhua did not mention Xi’s absence or the fact that his speech was delivered by Minister Wang. This lack of transparency is consistent with the Chinese Communist Party’s approach of treating certain matters as state secrets and not feeling obligated to provide explanations.

Experts believe that Beijing will likely never disclose the true reason behind Xi’s absence. The sudden removal of Qin Gang as China’s foreign minister last month, without any explanation, further highlights this lack of transparency. The Chinese government’s reluctance to provide explanations only fuels speculation and invites skepticism from international observers.

As the BRICS summit continues, the absence of China’s leader at a crucial business forum raises concerns about the country’s future approach to multilateral engagements. It remains to be seen how this unexpected incident will impact China’s participation within the BRICS economic group and its relationships with other member countries.

