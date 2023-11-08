BRICS Leaders Forge Geopolitical Alliances to Challenge Western Dominance

The upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa brings together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss how to transform their loose alliance into a geopolitical force capable of challenging the West’s dominance in global affairs. While Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent due to international arrest warrants over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the meeting will focus on expanding the bloc to include other nations from the Global South.

With approximately 40 countries expressing interest in joining BRICS, including Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Egypt, the expansion is expected to be a major topic of discussion. However, differing viewpoints exist within the alliance regarding the pace and scope of expansion. China seeks to enlarge BRICS rapidly as it vies for greater geopolitical influence in its rivalry with the United States. On the other hand, Brazil is more hesitant, concerned that an expanded membership could dilute the bloc’s influence.

Amidst this debate, South Africa, Russia’s crucial African ally, is eager to bring in new members to counter its diplomatic isolation over the Ukraine crisis. India, however, remains undecided on the matter. The theme of the summit, “BRICS and Africa,” highlights the alliance’s intention to strengthen ties with a continent that has become a battleground for global power competition.

The BRICS nations perceive themselves as alternative development partners to the West and aim to reform global governance systems to increase representation for developing countries and emerging markets. While the bloc’s New Development Bank (NDB) seeks to de-dollarize finance and offer an alternative to the current Bretton Woods institutions, its progress has been hindered by sanctions on member Russia. Furthermore, discussions about a BRICS currency, previously proposed as an alternative to the dollar, have been shelved.

While climate change may come up during the summit, it is unlikely to be a top priority. Despite the fact that the BRICS countries collectively account for 40% of global population and greenhouse gas emissions, they primarily blame wealthier nations for the majority of global warming and expect them to undertake a greater burden in decarbonizing the world’s energy supply.

In challenging the Western-dominated world order, the BRICS alliance aims to create a platform where the interests of developing countries are better represented and integrated into international multilateral systems. As the summit approaches, the discussions among leaders will shape the future direction and influence of BRICS in a rapidly evolving global landscape.