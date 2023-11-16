BRICS Nations Open Doors for New Members, Bolstering the Global South

Leaders of the emerging BRICS bloc have taken a significant step by establishing mechanisms to consider new members, according to the South African government. This move paves the way for numerous nations that have expressed interest in joining the group to potentially be accepted, adding further weight to the bloc’s goal of championing the interests of the Global South.

The potential expansion of BRICS, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is seen as a crucial development in a world experiencing increasing geopolitical polarization. As Beijing and Moscow seek to create a counterbalance to Western influence, the inclusion of new members would enhance the global clout of BRICS.

Speaking on Ubuntu Radio, South Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, announced that an agreed document outlining guidelines, principles, and processes for considering new countries has been adopted. Pandor’s statement signals a positive step forward in the ongoing summit in Johannesburg, where the expansion of BRICS has been a top priority.

While all BRICS members publicly expressed support for the bloc’s growth, there were initially differing opinions on the extent and speed of expansion. The participating countries have vastly different economies and foreign policy aspirations, which complicated consensus-driven decision-making.

Although specifics of the framework for considering new candidates were not disclosed, Pandor assured that an announcement would be made by BRICS leaders before the conclusion of the summit on Thursday.

FAQ

Q: What is BRICS?

A: BRICS is an acronym for the collective term used to refer to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These nations are classified as leading developing countries and have formed a bloc to advocate for the interests of the Global South.

Q: What is the purpose of expanding BRICS?

A: The expansion of BRICS aims to strengthen the influence and representation of the Global South on the global stage. With the addition of new members, BRICS seeks to promote a more balanced and equitable global order.

Q: Which countries are interested in joining BRICS?

A: More than 40 countries have expressed their interest in joining BRICS, with 22 formally submitting requests for membership. The potential candidates come from various regions, such as Iran and Argentina, and are driven by a desire to address perceived global inequalities.

Q: Why is the expansion of BRICS concerning to the West?

A: The expansion of BRICS and its efforts to establish the New Development Bank as an alternative to existing multilateral lenders raise concerns in the West. These developments could potentially shift global power dynamics and limit the influence of traditional Western institutions.

Sources:

– Reuters