India and Saudi Arabia Explore Local Currency Trade, Potentially Reducing U.S. Dollar Reliance

India and Saudi Arabia, two prominent BRICS countries, are currently engaged in discussions to trade in their local currencies, potentially diminishing their reliance on the U.S. dollar. These discussions have gained traction due to the significant trading partnership between the two nations.

In the recent fiscal year 2022-23, India’s trade with Saudi Arabia amounted to an impressive $52.76 billion. While India exported goods worth $10.73 billion, its imports from Saudi Arabia stood at a substantial $42.04 billion. However, this trading relationship has resulted in a trade deficit of $31.31 billion for India.

While the talks regarding local currency trade are currently in the discussion stage, both India and Saudi Arabia are actively reviewing proposals and concepts. Should an agreement be reached, the use of the U.S. dollar for cross-border transactions would be discontinued.

Ausaf Sayeed, the external affairs secretary, confirmed the ongoing discussions and highlighted that similar arrangements have been established by India with other countries in the region. Sayeed expressed the satisfaction of both nations with their current trading volume, emphasizing India’s position as the second-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia’s status as India’s fourth-largest trading partner.

This move by India and Saudi Arabia aligns with a broader trend among BRICS countries, as a total of 21 nations have already committed to reducing their reliance on the U.S. dollar. By shifting towards local currency trade, these nations aim to increase their economic independence and minimize their exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

While the potential impact of this shift remains to be seen, it is clear that BRICS countries are determined to assert their economic sovereignty by reducing their reliance on the U.S. dollar. This trend could potentially reshape global trade dynamics and prompt other nations to reconsider their own currency arrangements in the future.