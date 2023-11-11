Brics Group Seeks Expansion and Unity at Summit in South Africa

Leaders from emerging economies, including China, India, and Russia, will gather in Johannesburg, South Africa for the annual Brics grouping summit. The summit aims to strengthen the alliance between these countries as a counterweight to Western influence. While divisions and differing agendas exist within the group, the leaders are determined to expand Brics and establish it as a powerful economic and political force on the global stage.

The summit, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be attended by prominent leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. It is expected that many leaders from other regions, such as Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, will also attend in the hopes of joining the bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, will not be present at the summit due to conflicting obligations as the host country and a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). An arrest warrant issued by the ICC for alleged war crimes committed by Putin in Ukraine would have potentially led to his detention. To avoid this situation, Putin will participate virtually.

One prominent topic on the agenda will be efforts to reduce the dominance of the US dollar in international trade transactions. Such a move would benefit Russia, which is currently facing economic sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. China, on the other hand, aims to form a broader coalition of developing countries to challenge US influence on the global stage.

China’s expansion plans and its increasingly political stance have raised concerns for India, the largest country within the Brics group. India is determined to ensure that the platform does not become openly anti-Western. Experts suggest that Brics, originally conceived as a geoeconomic platform, risks taking on a geopolitical role that India is uncomfortable with.

Despite divisions and differing priorities, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining Brics. The Ukraine conflict and a polarized world have prompted nations to assert their sovereignty and seek alternative alliances. Countries such as Iran and Venezuela, both subjected to sanctions, are among the potential new members of Brics.

Russia views the summit as an opportunity to strengthen its alliances in the developing world, particularly in Africa. Last month, Putin hosted African leaders at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg. African countries, including Ethiopia and Nigeria, see Brics membership as a means to enhance Africa’s global influence and advocate for reforms within the United Nations and international financial institutions.

While there is a desire to expand Brics, immediate consensus on new members is unlikely due to India’s strict safeguard requirements and concerns about anti-Western alignments. Analysts also doubt the overall impact that an enlarged Brics group can have due to the divergent values, interests, and political systems of its members.

In the pursuit of unity and shared objectives, the Brics summit in South Africa aims not only to expand the alliance but also to solidify its position as a powerful player in global politics and economics. Despite challenges, the summit presents an opportunity for participating countries to collaborate, assert their influence, and champion reforms that reflect their interests on the global stage.

