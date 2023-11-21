New Perspectives on BRICS’ Condemnation of Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Leaders of prominent emerging economies, known as the BRICS grouping, have taken a firm stance against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza. In a virtual summit chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the leaders condemned the attacks on civilians in both Palestine and Israel. They called for an immediate end to the hostilities on both sides to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The BRICS leaders emphasized that the forced displacement of Palestinians, whether within Gaza or outside its borders, amounts to “war crimes” and violates international humanitarian law.

The BRICS group consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries, often referred to as leaders of the Global South, seek to challenge the dominant influence of the United States and its Western allies in the global order. While these five countries spearheaded the summit, other nations like Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran, who will join the BRICS from 2024, also participated. The presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the growing global concern regarding the war in Gaza.

The chair’s summary of the summit revealed a significant wave of support from the Global South to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Protesters across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East have rallied for a “Free Palestine” and called for a ceasefire. This mounting pressure from the international community challenges the perceived hypocrisy of the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, who claim to champion democracy and human rights while supporting Israel in the Gaza conflict.

A New Assertiveness and Unity

The chair’s summary of the summit provided a moderate and balanced approach, but some countries presented a more combative stance. President Ramaphosa of South Africa condemned Israel’s actions, describing them as a clear violation of international law and equating the “collective punishment” of Palestinian civilians with war crimes. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar advocated for restraint, immediate humanitarian support, and a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

While China, Russia, and Brazil have previously criticized Israel’s continuous bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, India’s position has been more reserved. In fact, India has faced criticism for suppressing pro-Palestine demonstrations within its borders, seemingly aligning itself with Israel and the United States. However, at the BRICS summit, these differences did not overshadow the collective call to end the conflict. This unprecedented meeting demonstrates the growing assertiveness and confidence of the BRICS grouping, signaling their willingness to address political and security issues beyond their traditional economic focus.

Examining Relationships and Potential Implications

BRICS countries, with their vast populations and significant economic influence, hold considerable sway in global affairs, making their unified stance on the Gaza conflict noteworthy. They account for 40% of the world’s population and a quarter of the global economy. However, their individual relationships with Israel pose a complex dynamic. China, for instance, has significant investments in Israel, while India maintains deep historical ties and military and technological partnerships. As Iran prepares to join the BRICS group, it may influence how the new BRICS+ reacts towards Israel, challenging India’s ability to shape the bloc’s future actions.

South Africa, the smallest BRICS member, has consistently been a prominent voice for a ceasefire, drawing parallels between its own struggle against apartheid and the Palestinian cause. Despite being Israel’s largest trade partner in Africa, South Africa recently voted to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria, a significant turning point in the crisis. In addition, South Africa, alongside other countries, submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate potential war crimes committed in Gaza.

A Call for Accountability

South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, escalated the pressure by calling for an ICC warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move echoes a previous incident when South Africa convinced Russia’s President Vladimir Putin not to attend the annual BRICS Summit due to an ICC arrest warrant for war crimes committed in Ukraine. The pursuit of accountability within the BRICS context reflects the group’s growing commitment to upholding international standards and justice.

The BRICS summit’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza represents a significant shift in global discourse around the conflict. The increasing assertiveness and unity among the BRICS countries demonstrate their desire to challenge existing power dynamics and promote an agenda that prioritizes humanitarian concerns and international law. As the BRICS group expands and new perspectives are brought into the fold, the repercussions for Israel’s actions may have far-reaching implications.