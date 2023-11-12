Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Controversies, Views on Iran, and Israel Peace

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News to address key controversies surrounding his country and offer insights on important matters such as the Iran nuclear program and relations with Israel.

One of the significant issues discussed was the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. While the CIA concluded that bin Salman personally ordered the killing, the crown prince stated that those involved in the heinous act are serving time in prison and facing the consequences of their actions. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia took legal measures to address the incident and has implemented reforms within the security system to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Addressing Saudi Arabia’s ties to the 9/11 attacks, bin Salman categorically rejected allegations that the Saudi government facilitated or supported the terrorists. He pointed out that Osama bin Laden planned and executed attacks against Saudi Arabia in the 1990s, making him an enemy of both the kingdom and the United States. It was made clear that it would be illogical for Saudi Arabia to support someone who posed a direct threat to its interests.

The interview also touched upon the Iran nuclear program. Although the Biden administration has sought to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), bin Salman expressed concerns about any country obtaining a nuclear weapon. He emphasized that a nuclear-armed Iran would necessitate Saudi Arabia’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon for security purposes, highlighting the potential danger and the need to maintain a balance of power.

When discussing the normalization of relations with Israel, the crown prince refuted reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia had halted negotiations. He stated that the country remains committed to the process and sees it as a significant opportunity for peace in the region. Bin Salman expressed openness to working with Israel, emphasizing that the success of any agreement would depend on agreements related to the treatment of Palestinians.

In conclusion, the interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman provided an opportunity to address controversies, shed light on the kingdom’s stance on key issues, and showcase its potential role in promoting regional stability and peace.

