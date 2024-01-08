A New Perspective: Breivik’s Battle for Human Rights

Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik returned to court today with a bold claim against the Norwegian state. Breivik, who committed a heinous act of terror by killing 77 people in a bomb and gun rampage, argues that his current situation of solitary confinement is a violation of his human rights.

While Norway prioritizes rehabilitation over retribution, providing Breivik with a comfortable two-story complex equipped with amenities like a kitchen, dining room, and even an Xbox in the TV room, he still feels isolated from the outside world. According to his lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, this lack of meaningful relationships and the prohibition of sending letters are further transgressions against his rights.

Interestingly, this is not the first attempt by Breivik to sue for his alleged human rights breach. In 2016, his claim was initially accepted but later overturned by a higher court. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) also rejected his case. Additionally, despite seeking parole in 2022, he was deemed unfit for release due to the absence of any signs of rehabilitation.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik carried out a bombing in Oslo before mercilessly shooting 69 individuals, mostly teenagers, at a youth camp. His actions were driven by a vehement opposition to multiculturalism in Norway, a motive he continues to hold without remorse. Many speculate that these court battles are merely a means for Breivik to gain attention for his cause and bask in the international limelight once again.

Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland, the leader of a support group for survivors and bereaved families, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision to deny a live stream of Breivik’s comments during this trial. However, the state vehemently rejects Breivik’s claims of human rights violations. The government attorney, Andreas Hjetland, stated in a letter to the court that Breivik has shown no receptiveness to rehabilitative efforts, making it challenging to justify any major adjustments to his sentencing.

The trial, held in the gymnasium of Ringerike prison, located near Utøya, will shed light on this battle for human rights. It is important to note that any individual who believes their rights have been infringed upon by a state can take their case to the ECHR. If the court determines a violation, they may order compensation, but they are not authorized to overrule national decisions or nullify national laws.

