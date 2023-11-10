Giorgia Meloni’s Rise to Power and the Lessons for Nationalist Parties

Giorgia Meloni’s ascent to power as Italy’s far-right prime minister has sent ripples throughout Europe, offering both a playbook and a cautionary tale for nationalist parties like Spain’s Vox and Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland. But while Meloni initially dispelled fears of breaking with NATO and fiscal rectitude, her inaction in addressing long-term economic problems is now making her term much more challenging.

Meloni’s electoral victory in September 2022 stirred apprehension in European capitals, reminiscent of the historical parallels to Benito Mussolini’s rise to power. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even warned Italy of potential consequences for deviating from democratic principles. To distance herself from these unsavory comparisons, Meloni prioritized reassuring foreign allies about Italy’s commitment to NATO and taking a strong pro-Ukraine stance.

While her relatively conservative 2023 budget law eased investor concerns over Italy’s commitment to EU fiscal rules and the single currency, Meloni has not effectively utilized her political capital. Her coalition has wasted time on irrelevant bills and neglected important reforms and investments, such as reducing red tape for entrepreneurs and prioritizing innovation and education. This failure to focus on growth-boosting measures, coupled with delays in the disbursement of post-pandemic funds, has raised concerns among markets.

Meloni’s surprise decision to tax “unjust profits” by domestic banks further strained market confidence, wiping billions from the market capitalization of Italy’s top five banks and subsequently forcing her into an embarrassing climbdown. Additionally, her party’s proposal to let lapsed small borrowers pay back debt at a discount could distort Italy’s distressed loan transactions. These missteps highlight the challenges Meloni now faces in steering Italy’s economic recovery.

With impending challenges, such as ballooning tax credits for building renovations, higher than anticipated deficits, slower economic growth, and increasing debt-to-GDP ratios, Meloni’s ability to deliver on key electoral promises, including tax reductions for workers, becomes increasingly constrained. This leaves little room for ineffective culture wars and calls for the need to prioritize pragmatic policies that address the economic realities faced by the country.

In conclusion, while Meloni’s rise to power has provided both inspiration and caution for nationalist parties across Europe, her shortcomings in addressing economic challenges serve as a valuable lesson. Effective governance requires a focus on meaningful reforms, investments in growth drivers, and a pragmatic approach to policymaking. Failure to prioritize these key areas may ultimately result in the erosion of public support and market confidence.