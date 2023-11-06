An LNG Carrier and Tanker Collide in the Suez Canal: Implications for Maritime Safety

In a recent incident that unfolded in the Suez Canal, an LNG carrier lost control, resulting in a collision with a tanker, according to AIS ship tracking data from MarineTraffic.com. The precise details remain uncertain, as it is unclear if a third tanker present at the scene was involved in any way.

Eyewitness reports received by MarineTraffic mention the involvement of the Cayman Island tanker Burri and the Singapore-flagged LNG carrier BW Lesmes in the collision. The Athens Spirit, flying the flag of the Bahamas, was also in the vicinity but its role remains undetermined. Interestingly, footage provided by AIS replay exhibits the BW Lesmes positioned sideways in a section of the southern end of the Suez Canal—a crucial lane with only one-way traffic.

These vessels were concluding a southbound transit when the unfortunate incident occurred. It is crucial to recall that this incident follows the high-profile grounding of the Ever Given in the same locality during March 2021, which led to a six-day blockade of the waterway. The implications of this accident on Suez Canal operations are currently uncertain.

It is essential that such incidents prompt a renewed focus on maritime safety and the measures in place to prevent collisions and accidents of this nature. The incident involving the Ever Given earlier this year exposed errors by the Suez Canal Authorities, including issues with navigation and the handling of adverse weather conditions such as strong gusts and limited visibility. A comprehensive investigation conducted by the Panama Maritime Authorities uncovered these factors along with speeding, compounded by a dust storm.

As we continue to monitor the situation with the BW Lesmes and the potential impact on Suez Canal operations, it is imperative that lessons are learned and measures are implemented to enhance the safety and efficiency of maritime transit. Only by doing so can we minimize the risk of future incidents and uphold the integrity of vital trade routes like the Suez Canal.

