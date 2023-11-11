New Minister-Designate Announced for Niger Delta Development, Portfolios Reassigned

President Tinubu Brings Fresh Changes to Cabinet Line-up

President Bola Tinubu has made significant changes to his cabinet, with the announcement of a new Minister-designate for the Niger Delta Development and the reshuffling of portfolios in key ministries. These changes, approved by the President, aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the government’s efforts in crucial sectors.

Engr. Abubakar Momoh, who previously served in the Federal Ministry of Youth, has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development. This strategic move highlights the President’s commitment to drive development and address the specific challenges faced by the Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President, it was revealed that the Federal Ministry of Youth will soon be assigned a new Minister-Designate. This decision reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring focused attention and targeted initiatives for the youth of the nation.

But the changes don’t stop there. The President has reshuffled the Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy. This move aims to leverage the diverse experiences and expertise of these individuals, optimizing their contributions to their respective ministries.

Adegboyega Oyetola is now appointed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy. With his wealth of knowledge in this field, he brings a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to promote sustainable economic growth and preservation of the environment within this sector.

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo takes on the role of the Honourable Minister of Interior. Her extensive background and proven track record make her well-suited to handle the intricacies of this critical ministry, ensuring the safety and welfare of citizens.

Sa’idu Alkali assumes the position of the Honourable Minister of Transportation. With his vast experience and understanding of the transportation sector, he is expected to spearhead initiatives that will enhance connectivity, efficiency, and safety in our transportation systems.

In another significant move, the Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector are now placed under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri takes on the role of Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, while Ekperipe Ekpo assumes the position of Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources. This consolidation of expertise will streamline decision-making processes and foster greater collaboration within the oil and gas industry.

Moreover, the President has given the green light to rename the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment. This rebranding reflects the government’s renewed focus on environmental sustainability and underscores its commitment to addressing ecological challenges.

These changes are effective immediately, as directed by the President. They signify the government’s determination to adapt and evolve, ensuring the best possible leadership and allocation of resources to drive progress across various sectors.

FAQ:

Q: Why did President Tinubu make these changes to his cabinet?

A: President Tinubu made these changes to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government efforts in key sectors, such as the Niger Delta development, transportation, interior, and marine & blue economy.

Q: Who is the new Minister-designate for the Niger Delta Development?

A: Engr. Abubakar Momoh has been appointed as the new Minister-designate for the Niger Delta Development.

Q: What are the new portfolios for the Ministers-Designate?

A: Adegboyega Oyetola is now the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is the Honourable Minister of Interior, and Sa’idu Alkali is the Honourable Minister of Transportation.

Q: What are the new positions for the Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector?

A: Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is now the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, and Ekperipe Ekpo assumes the position of Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

Q: Is there a change in the Ministry of Environment?

A: Yes, the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management has been renamed as the Federal Ministry of Environment.