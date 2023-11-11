In a significant turn of events, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have decided to suspend the planned nationwide strike that was scheduled to commence on October 3. This decision came after a crucial meeting between the labour bodies and representatives of the federal government at the State House in Abuja.

While the original source article provided a detailed list of agreements reached during the meeting, we decided to present the information in a fresh and innovative manner. Instead of using direct quotes, we will summarize the key points and provide a descriptive sentence for each agreement.

Here is a breakdown of the agreements reached between the federal government and labour leaders:

1. Implementation of New Wage: The federal government has agreed to grant a wage award of N35,000 to all federal government workers starting from September. This comes into effect pending the signing of a new national minimum wage into law.

2. Formation of Minimum Wage Committee: Within one month, a committee will be inaugurated to address the issues surrounding the new minimum wage.

3. VAT Exemption for Diesel: The collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel will be suspended for a period of six months starting from October 2023.

4. Investment in CNG Buses: The federal government has committed to allocate N100 billion for the provision of high-capacity compressed natural gas (CNG) buses for mass transit in Nigeria. Additionally, plans are being made to initiate the auto gas conversion program and establish state-of-the-art CNG stations across the country.

5. Tax Incentives: The federal government intends to implement various tax incentive measures for the private sector and the general public.

6. Resolution of Labour Crises: The federal government pledges to handle labour matters in line with relevant International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and Nigerian labour acts. Efforts will be made to resolve the ongoing leadership crises within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the purported proscription of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) by October 13.

7. Tertiary Education Workers’ Salaries: The issue of outstanding salaries and wages of tertiary education workers in federal institutions will be referred to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for further engagement.

8. Assistance for Vulnerable Households: The federal government commits to providing N25,000 per month for three months, starting from October 2023, to 15 million households, including vulnerable pensioners.

9. Subsidized Fertilizer Distribution: The federal government plans to increase its initiatives on subsidized distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the nation.

10. Encouraging Wage Awards: The federal government will urge state governments, through the National Economic Council and Governors Forum, to implement wage awards for their workers. Similar consideration will also be given to local government and private sector employees.

11. Support for MSMEs: The federal government will allocate funds announced by the President on August 1st, 2023, for Micro and Small Scale Enterprises (MSMEs). The beneficiaries of these funds are expected to prioritize the creation of decent jobs.

12. Refinery Rehabilitation: A joint visitation will be arranged to the refineries to assess their rehabilitation status.

13. Social Dialogue: All parties involved commit to abiding by the principles of social dialogue in future engagements.

14. Temporary Suspension of Strike: As part of the agreement, the NLC and TUC have agreed to suspend the planned indefinite nationwide strike for a period of 30 days, beginning on October 3, 2023.

15. Registration of Agreement: The memorandum of agreement will be filed with the relevant court within one week as a consent judgment by the federal government.

These agreements were signed by key representatives, including leaders of the NLC and TUC, and government officials in charge of labor, employment, and information.

It is important to note that this article provides an alternative presentation of the facts mentioned in the original source. While we strive to maintain accuracy, we have diverged significantly in style and language to provide a unique perspective on the subject.

FAQs:

Q: What was the purpose of the meeting between the NLC, TUC, and the federal government?

A: The meeting aimed to address the issues raised by the labour bodies and prevent the planned nationwide strike.

Q: Has the nationwide strike been canceled indefinitely?

A: No, the strike has been suspended for 30 days starting from October 3, following the agreements reached between the NLC, TUC, and the federal government.

Q: What are some key agreements reached during the meeting?

A: Some of the agreements include the implementation of a new wage, the formation of a minimum wage committee, the suspension of VAT on Diesel for six months, and the allocation of funds for CNG buses and MSME support.

Q: What happens after the 30-day suspension?

A: The suspension provides a window of opportunity for further engagement and negotiations between the concerned parties. The outcome of these discussions will determine the course of action following the suspension.