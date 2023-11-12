Israeli Military Broadens Gaza Campaign

In a recent development, the Israeli military has announced an expansion of its operations in the Gaza Strip. This move comes as tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the territory.

The decision to increase ground forces signals a shift in strategy as Israel seeks to counter the ongoing rocket attacks launched from Gaza into Israeli territory. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already been engaged in airstrikes, targeting Hamas infrastructure and weaponry.

With this broadened campaign, the IDF aims to intensify its efforts in disabling Hamas’ capabilities, notably its extensive network of underground tunnels. These tunnels have been used by Hamas for smuggling weapons, launching attacks, and evading detection.

By expanding its ground operations, the Israeli military aims to disrupt these tunnels and strike at key Hamas positions. This escalation signifies a move towards a more aggressive approach in curbing the threat posed by the militant group.

Definitions:

1. Gaza Strip: A region located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, bordered by Egypt to the southwest and Israel to the northeast. It is under the control of Hamas, an Islamist political and military organization.

2. Hamas: A Palestinian militant group and political party that operates in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and other governments.

