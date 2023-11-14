Oktoberfest, the grand celebration of beer and Bavarian culture, is finally here again. After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, millions of people have flocked to Munich to partake in the festivities and revel in the long-awaited return of this iconic event. The official opening was marked by local Mayor Dieter Reiter, who inserted the tap into the first keg and proclaimed, “It’s tapped!”

Gone are the days of traditional cheers and festive cries. However, the spirit and enthusiasm of the attendees remained as strong as ever. The festival grounds were filled with excited revelers, dressed in their finest lederhosen and dirndl dresses, eagerly anticipating the first sip from their two-pint mugs of beer.

Just minutes before the long-awaited tap, Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder addressed the crowd, asking if they were ready for the commencement of Oktoberfest. With utmost excitement, he declared, “This is the most beautiful, biggest, most important festival in the world.” His words resonated with the crowd, reinforcing the significance and grandeur of this centuries-old tradition.

Each year, Oktoberfest draws an impressive number of visitors, with approximately 6 million attendees in previous years. However, the pandemic disrupted this trend, forcing the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021. The absence of this cultural extravaganza was deeply felt, but now, in 2022, Oktoberfest has returned with a renewed energy and an even stronger sense of appreciation.

While the joy and excitement are immeasurable, it’s worth noting that the experience comes at a slightly higher cost. This year, a two-pint mug of beer ranges between $13.45 and $15.90, representing a modest increase of approximately 6% from 2021. Nonetheless, the attendees are more than willing to indulge in this fleeting moment of celebration.

The 188th edition of Oktoberfest promises to be a memorable one, filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a deep appreciation for the festivities. From the colorful parades to the lively music and traditional dances, Bavarian culture will be on full display during this 18-day extravaganza, which will continue until October 3rd.

FAQ:

Q: What is Oktoberfest?

A: Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, celebrating Bavarian culture and beer. It attracts millions of visitors from around the world.

Q: Why was Oktoberfest canceled in 2020 and 2021?

A: The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q: How much does a two-pint mug of beer cost at Oktoberfest?

A: This year, a two-pint mug of beer at Oktoberfest ranges between $13.45 and $15.90.

Q: When does Oktoberfest end?

A: Oktoberfest runs for 18 days and concludes on October 3rd.

