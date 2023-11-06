Brazilian Supreme Court Convicts Bolsonaro Supporter for Attempted Coup

Brazil’s Supreme Court has recently handed down a 17-year prison sentence to a supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, 51, was found guilty of storming top government offices on January 8th in an alleged bid to forcefully reinstate the right-wing leader. This marks the first prosecution of several participants involved in the uprising.

During the incident, Pereira was captured on Senate cameras wearing a shirt that called for a military coup. He also recorded a video of himself praising others who had also entered the building. While almost 1,500 people were initially detained on the day of the riots, the majority have since been released.

The Supreme Court ruling determined that Pereira committed multiple crimes, including criminal association, staging a coup, violent attack on the rule of law, qualified damage, and destruction of public assets. Consequently, he has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Pereira, however, asserts his innocence and claims he merely participated in a peaceful demonstration of unarmed individuals. While his defense argues against his involvement in any criminal activities, three other defendants in the same case are also currently standing trial. The final decision for each defendant may take several more days to reach.

The conviction of a Bolsonaro supporter for attempting a coup highlights the polarized political climate in Brazil. It underscores the deep divisions within the country and brings to the forefront the ongoing struggle between those aligned with Bolsonaro’s ideology and those who oppose it. The ruling serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the rule of law and addressing political disputes through peaceful means.