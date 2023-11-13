Brazil’s President Supports Julian Assange’s Efforts to Inform Society

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his strong support for freedom of the press and defended Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s right to inform the public. President Lula emphasized the importance of preserving transparency and legitimacy in journalism, stating that Assange should not be punished for his role in disseminating information.

The president’s comments came ahead of a meeting between a delegation of Australian politicians and U.S. officials, where they delivered a letter signed by over 60 members of parliament urging the U.S. to drop the prosecution against Assange. The Australian prime minister has also consistently called for an end to the journalist’s prosecution.

Julian Assange is currently facing charges related to the publication of classified information, including cables leaked by U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. These materials revealed war crimes committed by the U.S. government, instances of torture by the CIA, and the infamous “Collateral Murder” video showing the killing of civilians in Iraq.

President Lula highlighted the importance of fighting against disinformation and cybercrime, but also stressed the need to protect the labor rights and freedoms of journalists. He criticized the imprisonment of Assange, who had sought asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden on unrelated allegations that were later dropped.

It is notable that while the Obama administration decided not to indict Assange, the Trump administration’s Justice Department initiated the prosecution under the Espionage Act, which is being continued by the Biden administration.

In the face of Assange’s ongoing legal battle, President Lula called for a global movement of press advocacy in defense of the right to expose wrongdoing. He expressed disappointment in the lack of support from the press, emphasizing that Assange’s actions were aimed at holding states accountable and should be protected as a part of press freedom.

Last year, prominent news outlets like The Guardian, The New York Times, and Der Spiegel, which had collaborated with Assange, wrote an open letter urging the U.S. to drop the charges. Members of the U.S. Congress, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, have also demanded Assange’s freedom.

As the international community continues to grapple with the implications of Assange’s case, the support and advocacy shown by President Lula reflect a growing concern for the protection of press freedom and the ethical dimensions of journalism.

FAQ