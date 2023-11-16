Opposing the U.S. Economic Embargo on Cuba: Brazil’s Stance

BRASILIA – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a firm stand against the economic embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba during his visit to the island. Lula condemned the embargo as “illegal” and expressed his disagreement with Cuba’s inclusion on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had added Cuba to the list, and although the Biden administration has overturned several Trump-era policies, the island nation remains on the list. Lula, speaking at the G77 Summit of developing nations in Havana, highlighted Cuba’s role in advocating for fair global governance and criticized the unilateral coercive measure imposed by the United States.

While Lula’s comments preceded his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and his forthcoming bilateral talks with President Biden, it is expected that Brazil will reaffirm its historic position of condemning the embargo on Cuba during the Assembly. This condemnation is usually supported by an overwhelming majority of the United Nations member states.

The economic embargo against Cuba, which dates back to the Cold War era, has faced criticism from various quarters. Cuba, along with its trade partner, the European Union, has consistently rejected the trade embargo. Critics argue that the embargo hinders the country’s access to vital resources like food, medicine, and development supplies.

In response to Lula’s remarks, the U.S. State Department did not provide an immediate comment. However, the Biden administration has previously stated that U.S. law includes exemptions and authorizations for the export of humanitarian goods, including food and medicine, to Cuba.

Lula used his speech to also emphasize the need for developed countries to fulfill their commitments under the Paris Agreement to combat climate change. He underscored the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, stating that developing nations should receive climate funds tailored to their specific needs and priorities.

As the debate surrounding the U.S. economic embargo on Cuba continues, Lula’s strong opposition echoes the sentiments expressed by many who believe in fair and equitable global governance.

