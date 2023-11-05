Brazilian President Calls for Expansion of BRICS Group Amidst Growing Geopolitical Tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has expressed his support for the expansion of the BRICS group, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Speaking to international journalists in Brasilia, Lula stated that he believes as many countries as possible should be allowed to join BRICS, as long as they comply with the established rules. However, his comments come amidst concerns from unidentified Brazilian diplomats who fear that enlarging the group could diminish the influence of existing members.

Around 20 countries, including Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iran, and Venezuela, have formally applied to join the bloc. Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira announced these applications after Lula’s session with journalists. While all BRICS members have shown an interest in accepting other countries, parameters still need to be discussed and a mutual agreement among leaders needs to be reached.

The upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg takes place as China and Russia face increasing isolation from the United States and European Union. Both countries aim to strengthen their economic influence among developing nations. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the summit via video call, while other heads of state are expected to attend in person.

President Lula has consistently challenged the existing Western-dominated international structure since taking office. By rejecting the shared position of supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, he has advocated for peaceful negotiations rather than providing arms to Ukrainian forces. Lula has also criticized the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international trade, instead advocating for trade in national currencies. Furthermore, he has supported the establishment of the Chinese-backed New Development Bank, which aims to fund infrastructure projects in Brazil and other developing countries. Lula believes that this bank should take a more generous and supportive approach to helping nations, in contrast to what he perceives as the International Monetary Fund’s tendency to exacerbate economic hardships.

As tensions continue to rise in the global geopolitical landscape, Lula’s call for expanding the BRICS group reflects a shift towards creating an alternative international order that challenges traditional power dynamics.